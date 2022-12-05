When it is time to relax and drift off to sleep, treat yourself to our delicious Tri-Blend Watermelon Zkittlez 3000mg Vape Pen! Our popular Indica strain is ideal for nighttime use and can help leave your mind and body completely at ease. We use the most premium lab-tested, hemp-derived Delta-8 THC + HHC-O + THC-P combined with one of the top ranked indica strains on the market, Zkittlez, to create a tailored psychotropic feeling to help you relax, recover, and rest!