JuJu Joints
JUJU Rx/CBD (white)
About this product
JUJU Rx/CBD disposable vaporizers give a relaxing, comfortable body-focused experience. Unique cold-press process maintains flavor purity. Balanced, calming, and clear-headed effects. Strain specific. Contains no PG/PEG or additives. Please consult your doctor before starting any CBD regimen.
These Statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
These Statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!