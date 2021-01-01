About this product

Just Scentsational’s Trident’s Pride soil conditioning granules, in a 15 lb box, are a small grained pumice that has been infused with an all-natural cold pressed fish hydrolysate packed with vitamins, amino acids, microbes and enzymes and other nutrients that all soils and plants require for rapid, dynamic and optimal growth in place of chemical fertilizers. These soil conditioning granules add bulk to the soil and provide both water retention and improve drainage. The granules will slowly release the liquid fish fertilizer improving the soil and building stronger and healthier plants. Pumice Granules infused with liquid fish fertilizer. Granules provide aeration to the soil. Provides water filtration & improves retention. Slowly adds beneficial soil nutrients. Improves plant health and growth.