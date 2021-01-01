About this product

Cocoa Quinoa Bites make ideal gifts for friends, family and lovers throughout the year. Not only can this chocolate delight satisfy your special someone’s taste buds, stress tends to fade away and relaxation becomes easy. Both the gift giver and the recipient can easily enjoy the many benefits of the powerful CBD treats.



Just Chocolate was created by JustCBD’s award winning Chef Michael to thrill one’s taste buds, combining his love for chocolate and our passion for CBD. Together we introduce Cocoa Quinoa Bites. These crunchy bite-size pieces supply that bittersweet chocolate taste with a hint of CBD. It tastes so good you’ll forget you are eating organic and vegan CBD treats.



Each container of delicious Just Chocolate Cocoa Quinoa Bites has 250 mg of CBD with 310 calories per serving. The ingredients include chocolate liquor, panela sugar and less than 2% of industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD).