Nothing relaxes the muscles like some good ol’ heat, but we don’t always have the time for a nice luxurious bath.



Luckily, this CBD pain cream combines the therapeutic benefits of natural heat with CBD to loosen and soften the muscles. And to make it that much easier, we packed into a roll-on for the utmost convenience of use.



Hit the “pause” button and melt into this blend’s heat-generating magic with the help of cinnamon, ginger, and pepper, and feel your muscles go “ahhhh” as the menthol kicks in to create a cooling, soothing effect. And the best part? You’ll never have to worry about getting any of it on your hands!



Whether your joints are strained and stiff from a day at the office, or overworked from a tough workout, this CBD roll-on gives you the relief you need, fast.



This formula is vegan, fast-absorbing, and quick-drying.



Plant-Powered 350mg CBD* HEAT RELIEF GEL ROLL-ON *87% Organic Content, Parabens, Phthalates & Gluten Free.

*Vegan

*Long Lasting

*Quick Drying

*Keeps Hands Clean