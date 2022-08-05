Blueberry Triple OG, is an sativa-dominant cross of the ever-popular Blueberry and the mysterious Triple OG. This strain’s terpenes profile speaks to its lineage with sweet berry, pungent fuel, and floral notes. Blueberry Triple OG sits in the body, leaving the consumer laidback and worry-free. The slight euphoria also offers a touch of creativity, making this Indica fun and functional at the proper dose.
THC: 22.56% - 25.22%
Smelled like blueberry candy. Loved this." - customer feedback
