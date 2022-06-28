Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an Indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins!



"The smell is unlike anything I've ever grown. It literally smells like a buttery blueberry muffin from the oven." - customer feedback