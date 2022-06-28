Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an Indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins!
"The smell is unlike anything I've ever grown. It literally smells like a buttery blueberry muffin from the oven." - customer feedback
Connoisseur Quality At Recreational Prices. At Kᴀɴɴᴀ-Wɪsᴇ we provide top shelf cannabis flowers that are grown to the limits of their potential, hand trimmed and inspected for quality by people who care. From modern classics like Blueberry Muffins #4 to old school Purple Hindu Kush, Kᴀɴɴᴀ-Wɪsᴇ brings the flavor!
State License(s)
020-1003751023B
