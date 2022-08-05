Chem Brulee is a rare indica marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Kush with OG Kush and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC).

Just like the name suggests, Chem Brulee has a sweet, dessert-like smell and taste that includes aromas of vanilla bean and roasted nuts. Smoking Chem Brulee will clear your mind and allow you to truly relax without bringing you down too much. However, if you smoke large amounts of Chem Brulee you will eventually feel sedated and sleepy.



THC: 20.66% - 22.13%

