Decadent Dessert 20 Pre-Roll Multipack - 1/2g each
Sweet tooth? Decadent Dessert 10 Pre-Roll Multi pack. Decadent Dessert includes 1/2gBlueberry Muffins #4 - 26.62%, Pancakes - 24.96%, Chem Brulee - 20.66%, Ice Cream Cake - 28.87% & Vanilla Cream Pie - 25.19%.
Decadent Dessert - time to feed your sweet tooth! Great for sharing, or keep all to yourself.
4 per strain - 1/2 g each
Vanilla Cream Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Vanilla Cream Pie - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
