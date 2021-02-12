Tang Breath is a cross of Tropicanna and Mendo Breath. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor that makes you feel euphoric, happy, and creative. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort.



THC: 19.78% - 20.45%