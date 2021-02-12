Tang Breath is a cross of Tropicanna and Mendo Breath. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor that makes you feel euphoric, happy, and creative. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort.
