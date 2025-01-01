Kache Syrup delivers 200mg of premium live hash rosin in a fast-absorbing nano-infused formula—perfect for mixing into drinks or taking straight. Housed in a compact 1oz bottle, this syrup packs full-spectrum power with zero solvents, fillers, or distillate. Smooth, flavorful, and fast-acting, it’s your go-to for customizable elevation with clean, top-shelf quality.
At Kache, we’re passionate about crafting premium hemp products that deliver unmatched quality, purity, and experience. With over 20 years of industry expertise, we bring deep hemp knowledge and a commitment to excellence in everything we do—from top-shelf flower and high-end extracts to innovative vaporizers and delicious edibles.
Our focus is simple: curate premium experiences for connoisseurs who care about what they consume. Every Kache product is single sourced, tested, and formulated with integrity, ensuring clean natural ingredients and consistent potency.
In a market full of noise, Kache stands out as a brand you can trust—rooted in experience, backed by science, and driven by passion.