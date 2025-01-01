Kache Live Rosin Chocolate Bars combine premium solventless hash rosin with handcrafted, flavor-packed chocolate for a top-shelf edible experience. Each bar contains 10 squares, perfectly dosed at 25mg each (250mg total), offering consistent, full-spectrum effects with zero solvents or additives. Available in a variety of mouthwatering flavors including Churro Milk, Crispy, S’mores, Raspberry Dark Chocolate, and Cookies & Cream—these bars are as delicious as they are potent.
At Kache, we’re passionate about crafting premium hemp products that deliver unmatched quality, purity, and experience. With over 20 years of industry expertise, we bring deep hemp knowledge and a commitment to excellence in everything we do—from top-shelf flower and high-end extracts to innovative vaporizers and delicious edibles.
Our focus is simple: curate premium experiences for connoisseurs who care about what they consume. Every Kache product is single sourced, tested, and formulated with integrity, ensuring clean natural ingredients and consistent potency.
In a market full of noise, Kache stands out as a brand you can trust—rooted in experience, backed by science, and driven by passion.