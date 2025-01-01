Kache Live Rosin Capsules offer a discreet, solventless edible experience made with our premium live hash rosin. Each capsule contains 25mg of full-spectrum potency, delivering the natural entourage effect without fillers or additives. With 10 capsules per pack (250mg total), these are perfect for consistent, controlled effects—whether you're at home or on the go.
At Kache, we’re passionate about crafting premium hemp products that deliver unmatched quality, purity, and experience. With over 20 years of industry expertise, we bring deep hemp knowledge and a commitment to excellence in everything we do—from top-shelf flower and high-end extracts to innovative vaporizers and delicious edibles.
Our focus is simple: curate premium experiences for connoisseurs who care about what they consume. Every Kache product is single sourced, tested, and formulated with integrity, ensuring clean natural ingredients and consistent potency.
In a market full of noise, Kache stands out as a brand you can trust—rooted in experience, backed by science, and driven by passion.