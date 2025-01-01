Kache Live Rosin Gummies blend premium solventless hash rosin with bold, flavors for a clean, delicious edible experience. Each gummy contains 20mg of full-spectrum live rosin, delivering powerful effects with no solvents, no distillate, and no shortcuts. With 10 pieces per pack (200mg total), they’re perfect for those who want elevated effects and real flavor in every bite.
At Kache, we’re passionate about crafting premium hemp products that deliver unmatched quality, purity, and experience. With over 20 years of industry expertise, we bring deep hemp knowledge and a commitment to excellence in everything we do—from top-shelf flower and high-end extracts to innovative vaporizers and delicious edibles.
Our focus is simple: curate premium experiences for connoisseurs who care about what they consume. Every Kache product is single sourced, tested, and formulated with integrity, ensuring clean natural ingredients and consistent potency.
In a market full of noise, Kache stands out as a brand you can trust—rooted in experience, backed by science, and driven by passion.