Experience smooth, flavorful hits every time with our state-of-the-art 2ML Refined Resin Disposable. Designed for performance and convenience, this sleek device features a full ceramic bucket system that ensures pure taste and even heating. Say goodbye to clogs with our integrated anti-clog system, engineered for consistent airflow and reliability. Fine-tune your session with adjustable voltage settings, and activate the preheat function for perfect hits from the first draw. Plus, with fast and efficient USB-C charging, staying powered up is quick and easy.
At Kache, we’re passionate about crafting premium hemp products that deliver unmatched quality, purity, and experience. With over 20 years of industry expertise, we bring deep hemp knowledge and a commitment to excellence in everything we do—from top-shelf flower and high-end extracts to innovative vaporizers and delicious edibles.
Our focus is simple: curate premium experiences for connoisseurs who care about what they consume. Every Kache product is single sourced, tested, and formulated with integrity, ensuring clean natural ingredients and consistent potency.
In a market full of noise, Kache stands out as a brand you can trust—rooted in experience, backed by science, and driven by passion.