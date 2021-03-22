Loading…
Kaizen Medicinals

Trifi Cookies Cured Resin Caviar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Hybrid.
Hybrid.
Style: Live Resin Caviar.

Appearance: Light Gold Color / Crystallized.

Flavor: Citrus, Sweet, Skunk.

Effect: Euphoric, Immediate, Cerebral.

Extraction Method: Solvent.

Notes: Making live resin starts with the highest grade, fresh frozen whole-plant cannabis. This particular concentrate is named ‘Caviar’ because of the caviar-esque appearance the THCa crystals have. This product is also coated in a terpene sauce and is incredibly flavorful.

Trifi Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
