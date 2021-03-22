Kaizen Medicinals
Trifi Cookies Cured Resin Caviar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Hybrid.
Hybrid.
Style: Live Resin Caviar.
Appearance: Light Gold Color / Crystallized.
Flavor: Citrus, Sweet, Skunk.
Effect: Euphoric, Immediate, Cerebral.
Extraction Method: Solvent.
Notes: Making live resin starts with the highest grade, fresh frozen whole-plant cannabis. This particular concentrate is named ‘Caviar’ because of the caviar-esque appearance the THCa crystals have. This product is also coated in a terpene sauce and is incredibly flavorful.
Trifi Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
