Kalibloom Cannabis has arrived! Kik is a 1G disposable vape that contains premium THC and is available in 10 strains. Compact, sleek, and rechargeable, Kik has a double wall tank design to prevent leaking. Extracted from cannabis grown in trusted farms across California, Kik is solvent and pesticide-free. Kik is available in 10 strains, now in California dispensaries.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.