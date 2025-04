Live Resin is where flavor and potency collide, and our 750mg THCa Heavy Hitters pack brings that artistry to life. Each 150mg gummy reflects the plant’s freshest essence—imagine an urban mural bursting with color and depth. Crafted with top-shelf extracts, they serve up a full-bodied taste that’s layered, bold, and undeniable. If you’re chasing a richer, more immersive adventure, look no further—this is the real deal.



Flavors:



Blue Razz (Blue) – Tart blueberry burst that’ll keep your taste buds on their toes.

Gusher Berries (Red) – A fruit medley so vibrant, it feels like a nostalgic throwback.

Watermelon OG (Green) – Breezy melon flavors with a laid-back undercurrent of pure ease.

Note: Each pack is assorted—you’ll get a mix of the above flavors, but not necessarily all of them in every pack.

