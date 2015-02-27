Blue Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that is a cross between two popular strains, Blueberry and Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). This strain is known for its sweet and earthy flavor profile, as well as its potent and long-lasting effects.



When consuming Blue Cookies flower, users can expect a sweet and fruity taste on the inhale, followed by an earthy and woody exhale. The flavor profile of this strain is often described as being similar to a sweet and berry dessert, making it a popular choice among those who enjoy sweet and fruity flavors.

