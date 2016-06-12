Chemdawg is a legendary hybrid strain with a mysterious and debated origin story. It is known for its pungent, diesel-like aroma and potent effects. Chemdawg has a well-balanced combination of indica and sativa genetics, making it popular for both recreational and medicinal use.



Chemdawg is known for having a strong, pungent flavor that is often described as diesel-like or earthy. The taste can be quite intense and may not be for everyone, but those who enjoy its unique flavor profile often find it to be one of the defining characteristics of the strain.



In addition to the diesel flavor, some users have reported tasting hints of pine and lemon, giving the strain a slightly sweet and citrusy finish. The flavor of Chemdawg is well-balanced and not overly harsh, making it a popular choice for those who enjoy the taste of more pungent strains.

