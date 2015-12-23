About this product
About this strain
Ice Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
186 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!