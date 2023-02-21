About this product
Kandy Boy's THCa Isolate is suitable for dabbing and creating homemade tinctures, edibles, cartridges, and other formulations. It can be easily incorporated into various homemade THC products.
Total Cannabinoid Contents: 99.7% THCa
Delta 9 THC Content: Under 0.3% THC
Ingredients: THCa
You should not use this product while driving or operating machinery. It is advised to consult with a physician before using this product, and it should not be used by pregnant or nursing individuals or those with diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. In order to purchase or use this product, you must be at least 21 years old and it must be legal in your state or territory.
Total Cannabinoid Contents: 99.7% THCa
Delta 9 THC Content: Under 0.3% THC
Ingredients: THCa
You should not use this product while driving or operating machinery. It is advised to consult with a physician before using this product, and it should not be used by pregnant or nursing individuals or those with diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. In order to purchase or use this product, you must be at least 21 years old and it must be legal in your state or territory.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kandy Boy
Finding Quality Crafty Cannabis Products is hard! The with dispensaries overrun with mid's ask your self when the last time you walked into the dispensary and said HOLY SH!T that is amazing. Yeah, we couldn't remember the last time either so we decided to find the best indoor cannabis strains and bring them to you. At a price which is fair. After all you can get that 2 hitter quitter and save a bowl all day long, or you can grab the reggie, and smoke 2 bowls just to get where you need to be. The choice is yours.