White Truffle effects
Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
