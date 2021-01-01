Loading…
Cherry Pistachio Midnight Chocolates [10pk] 1:1 CBN:THC (50mg THC/50mg CBN)

Smooth and complex 72% chocolate, topped with dried cherries and vibrant green pistachios.

• 1:1 CBN:THC
• Gluten-free
• Vegan

Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (unsweetened chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla), dried cherries, pistachios, cannabis extract
