About this product
SOLOS Silent Night Brownie [1pc] 5:1 THC:CBN (10mg THC/2mg CBN)
Decadent fudge brownies studded with butterscotch chips.
• [1] (10mg THC/2mg CBN) piece per package
Ingredients: Butter, eggs, brown sugar, all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, cannabis extract, potassium sorbate, cultured dextrose, natural flavors, butterscotch chips (sugar, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, whey, nonfat milk, natural and artificial flavor, artificial color, sunflower lecithin, soy lecithin, vanilla, salt)
About this brand
Kaneh Co.
Kaneh Co. is all about quality you can taste and depend on. This is why we utilize the finest ingredients and laboratory test all of our handcrafted goods by multiple labs. We are meticulous about our work because we are passionate about our products and your health.
Our family owned bakery specializes in California-based legal medical cannabis products. Kaneh Co. is a close-knit group of individuals brought together by our desire to produce authentic products with integrity and pharmaceutical precision that ultimately benefit the health and lives of medical patients and providers. We produce wholesome, high-end products without preservatives that don’t compromise on quality ingredients, medicinal purity or presentation.
