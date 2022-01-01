About this product
Sweet and tart with a hint of savory spices. Made with real fruit and rolled in sour sugar.
• [10] 10mg pieces per package
• Gluten-free
• Vegan
Ingredients: Mango puree, lime puree, sugar, corn syrup, pectin, citric acid, ascorbic acid, malic acid, smoked chile powder, dehydrated lime, chile powder, natural flavors
About this brand
Kaneh Co.
Kaneh Co. is all about quality you can taste and depend on. This is why we utilize the finest ingredients and laboratory test all of our handcrafted goods by multiple labs. We are meticulous about our work because we are passionate about our products and your health.
Our family-owned bakery specializes in California-based legal medical cannabis products. Kaneh Co. is a close-knit group of individuals brought together by our desire to produce authentic products with integrity and pharmaceutical precision that ultimately benefit the health and lives of medical patients and providers. We produce wholesome, high-end products without preservatives that don’t compromise on quality ingredients, medicinal purity, or presentation.
