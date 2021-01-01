Kaneh Co.
Triple Chocolate Brownies 100mg 10-pack
About this product
Rich fudge brownie finished with white and dark chocolate chips.
Ingredients: Butter, cocoa powder, brown sugar, eggs, all-purpose flour, bittersweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, cannabis extract, baking powder, salt, cultured dextrose, natural flavors.
Ingredients: Butter, cocoa powder, brown sugar, eggs, all-purpose flour, bittersweet chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, cannabis extract, baking powder, salt, cultured dextrose, natural flavors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!