We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Home
Shop
Edibles
Gummies
FX Restore Acai Blueberry Gummies
FX Restore Acai Blueberry Gummies
by
KANHA Life
THC —
CBD —
Potency
Buy Here
About this product
Bounce back with our restorative burst of delicious Acai Blueberry and a perfect 2:1 blend of CBG and THC. Refresh and feel rejuvenated both inside and out.
10 gummies per bag.
Active Ingredients (per gummy):
• THC 15mg
• CBG 30mg
Show more
Select best offer nearby
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
KANHA Life
Shop products
KANHA Life gummies blend precision and flavor with doctor-formulated, fast-acting NANO technology. Get tailored effects for energy, balance, or relief in as little as 15 minutes.
Show more
Notice a problem?
Report this item