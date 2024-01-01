FX Restore Acai Blueberry Gummies

by KANHA Life
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of FX Restore Acai Blueberry Gummies
  • Photo of FX Restore Acai Blueberry Gummies
  • Photo of FX Restore Acai Blueberry Gummies
  • Photo of FX Restore Acai Blueberry Gummies

About this product

Bounce back with our restorative burst of delicious Acai Blueberry and a perfect 2:1 blend of CBG and THC. Refresh and feel rejuvenated both inside and out.

10 gummies per bag.

Active Ingredients (per gummy):
• THC 15mg
• CBG 30mg

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand KANHA Life
KANHA Life
Shop products
KANHA Life gummies blend precision and flavor with doctor-formulated, fast-acting NANO technology. Get tailored effects for energy, balance, or relief in as little as 15 minutes.
Notice a problem?Report this item