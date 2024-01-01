FX Sleep Marionberry Plum Gummies

by KANHA Life
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of FX Sleep Marionberry Plum Gummies
  • Photo of FX Sleep Marionberry Plum Gummies
  • Photo of FX Sleep Marionberry Plum Gummies
  • Photo of FX Sleep Marionberry Plum Gummies

About this product

Dreams are sweeter with our Marionberry Plum 3:2:1 sleep blend with more CBD, CBN, and THC. Formulated to gently relax you and melt away stress for a deep, restorative slumber. Fall asleep gently and stay asleep soundly.

10 gummies per bag.

Active Ingredients (per gummy):

• CBD 30mg
• CBN 20mg
• THC 10mg
• Organic Honey
• Goji Berry

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand KANHA Life
KANHA Life
Shop products
KANHA Life gummies blend precision and flavor with doctor-formulated, fast-acting NANO technology. Get tailored effects for energy, balance, or relief in as little as 15 minutes.
Notice a problem?Report this item