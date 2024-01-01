Dreams are sweeter with our Marionberry Plum 3:2:1 sleep blend with more CBD, CBN, and THC. Formulated to gently relax you and melt away stress for a deep, restorative slumber. Fall asleep gently and stay asleep soundly.



10 gummies per bag.



Active Ingredients (per gummy):



• CBD 30mg

• CBN 20mg

• THC 10mg

• Organic Honey

• Goji Berry

