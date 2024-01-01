Ignite your energy with our fast-acting Sativa Cranberry Pomegranate – a vibrant burst of creativity.



KANHA NANO uses VESIsorb technology, a patented system that enhances the absorption of cannabinoids by converting them into nanoparticles upon chewing.



These nanoparticles bypass gut enzymes and liver metabolism, allowing for faster and more effective absorption into the bloodstream. This reduces the lethargic effects often associated with other edibles, providing a quicker and cleaner experience.



10 gummies per bag. 15mg THC per gummy.

