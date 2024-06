KANHA Hybrid GROOVE Minis NANO Chocolate Bites



100mg THC x 50mg CBC per container



Find your rhythm with GROOVE, your delicious fast pass to a better mood. Perfectly balanced with a 2:1 ratio of hybrid THC and CBC per bite, all wrapped up in deliciously smooth, shareable, candy-coated Belgian chocolate. Need a vibe makeover? It's party time anytime with GROOVE.



Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Belgian chocolate, granulated sugar, water, cocoa butter, VESIsorb nanotechnology, gum arabic, tapioca syrup, cannabis oil, sucrose esters, natural colors, carnauba wax, Natural Hybrid Terpenes



Servings: 25, Serving Size: 1 piece (1.3g), Amount per serving: Calories 5, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0g, Total Carb. less than 1g, Total Sugars less than 1g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars)

Show more