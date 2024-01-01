KANHA | 2:1 THC:CBG | Minis | FLOAT | Indica | 25-pack

by KANHA
THC —CBD —

About this product

KANHA Indica FLOAT Minis NANO Chocolate Bites

100mg THC x 50mg CBG per container

Let it all go with FLOAT, your fastest chill mode activator. Perfectly formulated with a relaxing 2:1 ratio of indica THC and CBG per bite, all wrapped up in deliciously smooth, shareable, candy-coated Belgian chocolate. Need a break? Share the calm, or keep it all to yourself.

Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.

Ingredients: Belgian chocolate, granulated sugar, water, cocoa butter, VESIsorb nanotechnology, gum arabic, tapioca syrup, cannabis oil, sucrose esters, natural colors, trisodium citrate, carnauba wax, Natural Indica Terpenes

Servings: 25, Serving Size: 1 piece (1.3g), Amount per serving: Calories 5, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0g, Total Carb. less than 1g, Total Sugars less than 1g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars)

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand KANHA
KANHA
Shop products
KANHA - where innovation meets tradition.

As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281417
  • CA, US: C12-0000402-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-1000268
  • NV, US: 36111143425969416428
  • CA, US: C12-0000057-LIC
  • IL, US: 2108011028-IN
Notice a problem?Report this item