Let it all go with FLOAT, your fastest chill mode activator. Perfectly formulated with a relaxing 2:1 ratio of indica THC and CBG per bite, all wrapped up in deliciously smooth, shareable, candy-coated Belgian chocolate. Need a break? Share the calm, or keep it all to yourself.
Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.
As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!