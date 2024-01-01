KANHA Indica FLOAT Minis NANO Chocolate Bites



100mg THC x 50mg CBG per container



Let it all go with FLOAT, your fastest chill mode activator. Perfectly formulated with a relaxing 2:1 ratio of indica THC and CBG per bite, all wrapped up in deliciously smooth, shareable, candy-coated Belgian chocolate. Need a break? Share the calm, or keep it all to yourself.



Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Belgian chocolate, granulated sugar, water, cocoa butter, VESIsorb nanotechnology, gum arabic, tapioca syrup, cannabis oil, sucrose esters, natural colors, trisodium citrate, carnauba wax, Natural Indica Terpenes



Servings: 25, Serving Size: 1 piece (1.3g), Amount per serving: Calories 5, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0g, Total Carb. less than 1g, Total Sugars less than 1g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars)

