KANHA Sativa FLY Minis NANO Chocolate Bites



100mg THC x 50mg THCV per container



Reach new heights with FLY, the tastiest, quickest way to energize and uplift. Formulated with a 2:1 ratio of sativa THC and THCv per bite, with a touch of green tea, all in deliciously smooth, shareable, candy-coated Belgian chocolate. Share it or don't - we won't judge.



Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Belgian chocolate, granulated sugar, water, cocoa butter, VESIsorb nanotechnology, gum arabic, tapioca syrup, cannabis oil, sucrose esters, natural colors, green tea extract, carnauba wax, Natural Sativa Terpenes



Servings: 25, Serving Size: 1 piece (1.3g), Amount per serving: Calories 5, Total Fat 0g, Sodium 0g, Total Carb. less than 1g, Total Sugars less than 1g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars)

