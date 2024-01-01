Reach new heights with FLY, the tastiest, quickest way to energize and uplift. Formulated with a 2:1 ratio of sativa THC and THCv per bite, with a touch of green tea, all in deliciously smooth, shareable, candy-coated Belgian chocolate. Share it or don't - we won't judge.
Instructions: Eat 1 serving. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.
As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!