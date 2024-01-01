KANHA | 20:1 CBD:THC | Watermelon | 200mg CBD/10mg THC | 10-pack

by KANHA
  • Photo of KANHA | 20:1 CBD:THC | Watermelon | 200mg CBD/10mg THC | 10-pack
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

200mg CBD x 10mg THC per bag

Beloved in Africa since prehistoric times, watermelon went global when the Roman Empire discovered the juicy fruit and spread it throughout the Mediterranean. Now the favorite fruit of backyard summer parties, watermelon balances sweet, sour and bitter tastes that we capture in our 20:1 Watermelon CBD, featuring 20mg of CBD and just a touch of THC in every piece. These terpene-rich gummies are ideal for enjoying the benefits of CBD while remaining focused and functional.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand KANHA
KANHA
Shop products
KANHA - where innovation meets tradition.

As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281417
  • CA, US: C12-0000402-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-1000268
  • NV, US: 36111143425969416428
  • CA, US: C12-0000057-LIC
  • IL, US: 2108011028-IN
Notice a problem?Report this item