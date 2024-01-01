200mg CBD x 10mg THC per bag



Beloved in Africa since prehistoric times, watermelon went global when the Roman Empire discovered the juicy fruit and spread it throughout the Mediterranean. Now the favorite fruit of backyard summer parties, watermelon balances sweet, sour and bitter tastes that we capture in our 20:1 Watermelon CBD, featuring 20mg of CBD and just a touch of THC in every piece. These terpene-rich gummies are ideal for enjoying the benefits of CBD while remaining focused and functional.

