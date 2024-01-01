KANHA | Creamsicle | 1g Cartridge

by KANHA
Nostalgic Orange Creamsicle flavor mixes with that classic indica high. Ideal for relaxation and creativity, this strain provides the cerebral buzz that all indica lovers desire.

KANHA Vapes deliver the perfect balance of delicious flavors that are always smooth and never overpowering. KANHA Vapes are precisely formulated with specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for a consistent, elevated experience and superior flavor in the highest quality hardware on the market.
KANHA - where innovation meets tradition.

As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281417
  • CA, US: C12-0000402-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-1000268
  • NV, US: 36111143425969416428
  • CA, US: C12-0000057-LIC
  • IL, US: 2108011028-IN
