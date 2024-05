100mg THC x 100mg THCV per bag



Fuel your day and power through anything with our electrifying splash of zesty citrus and ripe berries. Enhanced with Green Tea Extract, our unique 1:1 formula of THC and THCV may provide energy, sharp focus and mental clarity.



Instructions: Eat 1 gummy. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Carnauba Wax, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Natural Flavor, Green Tea Extract, Natural Fruit Concentrate, Natural Color, VESIsorb Nanotechnology, Natural Sativa Terpenes

