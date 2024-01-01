100mg THC x 50mg THCV x 50mg CBG per bag



Our LOVE gummy combines the delicious flavors of Raspberry and Rose with a perfectly formulated 2:1:1 threesome of THC, CBG and THCV. Enhanced with Damiana extract which may improve arousal and stamina, experience deep euphoria and amplified arousal in every bite.



Instructions: Eat 1 gummy. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Carnauba Wax, Citric Acid, Damiana Extract, Cannabis Oil, Natural Flavor, Green Tea Extract, Natural Fruit Concentrate, Natural Color, VESIsorb Nanotechnology, Natural Hybrid Terpenes

