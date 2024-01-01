Our LOVE gummy combines the delicious flavors of Raspberry and Rose with a perfectly formulated 2:1:1 threesome of THC, CBG and THCV. Enhanced with Damiana extract which may improve arousal and stamina, experience deep euphoria and amplified arousal in every bite.
Instructions: Eat 1 gummy. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.
As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!