KANHA | FX | NANO | LOVE 2:1:1 Raspberry Rose

by KANHA
THC —CBD —

About this product

100mg THC x 50mg THCV x 50mg CBG per bag

Our LOVE gummy combines the delicious flavors of Raspberry and Rose with a perfectly formulated 2:1:1 threesome of THC, CBG and THCV. Enhanced with Damiana extract which may improve arousal and stamina, experience deep euphoria and amplified arousal in every bite.

Instructions: Eat 1 gummy. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.

Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Carnauba Wax, Citric Acid, Damiana Extract, Cannabis Oil, Natural Flavor, Green Tea Extract, Natural Fruit Concentrate, Natural Color, VESIsorb Nanotechnology, Natural Hybrid Terpenes

About this brand

Logo for the brand KANHA
KANHA
KANHA - where innovation meets tradition.

As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281417
  • CA, US: C12-0000402-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-1000268
  • NV, US: 36111143425969416428
  • CA, US: C12-0000057-LIC
  • IL, US: 2108011028-IN
