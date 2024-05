200mg CBG/100mg THC per bag



Bounce back with our restorative burst of delicious acai blueberry and a perfect 2:1 blend of CBG and THC. Refresh and feel rejuvenated both inside and out.



Instructions: Eat 1 gummy. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Carnauba Wax, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Color, VESIsorb Nanotechnology, Natural Indica Terpenes

