150mg CBN x 100mg THC x 50mg CBD per bag



Dreams are sweeter with our Marionberry Plum 3:2:1 SLEEP blend. Formulated with CBN, THC, CBD, enhanced with antioxidant rich goji berry and sweetened with honey which contains tryptophan, these sleep gummies gently relax you while melting away the day's stress for a deep, restorative slumber.



Instructions: Eat 1 gummy. Onset starts around 5-15 minutes. Wait 60 minutes for full effect. Keep in a cool, dry place. Avoid temperatures over 75°F.



Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Organic Raw Honey, Gelatin, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Goji Berry Fruit Powder, Carnauba Wax, Natural Fruit Concentrate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor, Natural Color, Cannabis Oil, VESIsorb Nanotechnology, Natural Indica Terpenes

