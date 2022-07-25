About this product
It’s a hot gummy summer! These sweet heat treats are made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm body and relaxed state of mind. Kanha gummies are made with all natural ingredients and infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Don’t let the sun set before trying this
fiery flavor, dosed at 10mg per piece.
About this brand
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
