10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



TASTE THE BLISS OF LIVE RESIN GUMMIES!



KANHA and Buddies have teamed up to introduce our first Live Resin Gummy, featuring Buddies' renowned Liquid Diamonds Live Resin and KANHA’s compelling flavors with fast-acting effects! These gummies reflect both companies’ values, uniting a commitment to high-quality products that represent the best of what cannabis offers. With all-natural ingredients and no major allergens, enjoy these reliable, great-tasting gummies confidently!



KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market.



KEY PRODUCT DETAILS



STRAIN: Blue Banana is a hybrid (indica leaning) strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Banana OG.



FLAVOR: The banana and berry notes of the Blue Banana strain pair beautifully with a Bananas Foster flavor that enhances the sweetness and surprisingly gives it a pleasant, floral finish.



EFFECTS: This dreamy strain may provide a pleasant body buzz that soothes pain and inflammation while keeping you feeling clear-headed and focused.



TERPENES: Beta Myrcene 5.39 % Alpha pinene 2.45%Limonene 1.53 %