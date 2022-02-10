KANHA | Live Resin Gummies X Buddies | BaNano Hybrid | Strain: Blue Banana | 100mg
by KANHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
TASTE THE BLISS OF LIVE RESIN GUMMIES!
KANHA and Buddies have teamed up to introduce our first Live Resin Gummy, featuring Buddies' renowned Liquid Diamonds Live Resin and KANHA’s compelling flavors with fast-acting effects! These gummies reflect both companies’ values, uniting a commitment to high-quality products that represent the best of what cannabis offers. With all-natural ingredients and no major allergens, enjoy these reliable, great-tasting gummies confidently!
KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market.
KEY PRODUCT DETAILS
STRAIN: Blue Banana is a hybrid (indica leaning) strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Banana OG.
FLAVOR: The banana and berry notes of the Blue Banana strain pair beautifully with a Bananas Foster flavor that enhances the sweetness and surprisingly gives it a pleasant, floral finish.
EFFECTS: This dreamy strain may provide a pleasant body buzz that soothes pain and inflammation while keeping you feeling clear-headed and focused.
TERPENES: Beta Myrcene 5.39 % Alpha pinene 2.45%Limonene 1.53 %
TASTE THE BLISS OF LIVE RESIN GUMMIES!
KANHA and Buddies have teamed up to introduce our first Live Resin Gummy, featuring Buddies' renowned Liquid Diamonds Live Resin and KANHA’s compelling flavors with fast-acting effects! These gummies reflect both companies’ values, uniting a commitment to high-quality products that represent the best of what cannabis offers. With all-natural ingredients and no major allergens, enjoy these reliable, great-tasting gummies confidently!
KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market.
KEY PRODUCT DETAILS
STRAIN: Blue Banana is a hybrid (indica leaning) strain made by crossing Blue Dream and Banana OG.
FLAVOR: The banana and berry notes of the Blue Banana strain pair beautifully with a Bananas Foster flavor that enhances the sweetness and surprisingly gives it a pleasant, floral finish.
EFFECTS: This dreamy strain may provide a pleasant body buzz that soothes pain and inflammation while keeping you feeling clear-headed and focused.
TERPENES: Beta Myrcene 5.39 % Alpha pinene 2.45%Limonene 1.53 %
About this strain
Blue Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
KANHA
KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
Follow us on Instagram: @kanhatreats
Follow us @Kanhatreats
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
Follow us on Instagram: @kanhatreats
Follow us @Kanhatreats
State License(s)
MP281417
C12-0000402-LIC
CDPH-1000268
36111143425969416428
404-00143
C12-0000057-LIC