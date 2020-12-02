Sunderstorm's delicious Kanha gummies offer a medicated experience in the form of tasty Lychee. Sweet but not too sweet with an occasional hint of tartness, our Lychee gummies are a favorite! Infused with only high quality distilled cannabis oil, Kanha reminds you of the playfulness and joy to be found in life. Medicate without compromising your taste buds. Available in 100mg bags.