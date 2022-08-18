2 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 20mg/bag micro-doseable into two 5mg segments in MA



2 packs pack a punch!



Our Cran-Pomegranate Punch gummies are tart yet sweet and made with sativa terpenes, which induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind. And with only 10mg of THC per gummy and an average of 5-15 minutes for onset, these are the perfect gummy for micro-dosing.



KANHA Nano is the original fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount of THC that enters your bloodstream.



Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market!