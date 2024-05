10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



An exotic South American gem, passion fruit tastes like a refreshing wave of tropical goodness. Pairing the tangy citrus flavor with premium indica oil and terpenes like myrcene and α-humulene, Passionfruit Paradise Indica offers better absorption and faster onset times thanks to our exclusive NANO technology. KANHA, the first to introduce fast-acting effects, remains the industry leader with NANO gummies.

Show more