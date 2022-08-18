10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



KANHA Pleasant Plum gummies are juicy and sweet and provide hybrid effects, which will put you somewhere in the middle of uplifted and relaxed. With 10mg of THC per gummy and an average of 5-15 minutes for onset, these are the perfect gummies for those looking to have a controlled experience.



KANHA Nano is the original fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them VESIsorb nanotech with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount of THC that enters your bloodstream.



KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market!