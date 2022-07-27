About this product
Kanha Nano utilizes nanomolecular technology to create the first fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount that enters your bloodstream. Our Tangerine gummies are juicy sweet and made with sativa terpenes, which induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind. We’ve supercharged the nano tech in these gummies to be hard-hitting and send you into orbit in only 5-15 minutes on average.
About this brand
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
