20 pieces x 5mg/gummy = 100mg/bag

Kanha Nano utilizes nanomolecular technology to create the first fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount that enters into your bloodstream. Our Sublime Key Lime gummies are tart and citrusy, and made with hybrid terpenes, which will put you somewhere in the middle of uplifted and relaxed. And with only 5mg of THC per gummy and an average of 10-20 minutes for onset, these are the perfect gummy for micro-dosing.