About this product
20 pieces x 5mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha Nano utilizes nanomolecular technology to create the first fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount that enters into your bloodstream. Our Sublime Key Lime gummies are tart and citrusy, and made with hybrid terpenes, which will put you somewhere in the middle of uplifted and relaxed. And with only 5mg of THC per gummy and an average of 10-20 minutes for onset, these are the perfect gummy for micro-dosing.
Kanha Nano utilizes nanomolecular technology to create the first fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount that enters into your bloodstream. Our Sublime Key Lime gummies are tart and citrusy, and made with hybrid terpenes, which will put you somewhere in the middle of uplifted and relaxed. And with only 5mg of THC per gummy and an average of 10-20 minutes for onset, these are the perfect gummy for micro-dosing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kanha Gummies
KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
Follow us @Kanhatreats
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
Follow us @Kanhatreats