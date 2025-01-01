10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



Sugarplums, a centuries-old confection made famous by royalty, became a holiday classic thanks to dancing sugar plums in "Twas the Night Before Christmas." This limited-edition winter gummy elevates the sugar-candy flavor with nuanced notes of pepper and citrus derived from β-caryophyllene, humulene and other indica terpenes. With fast-acting effects that calm the body and relax the mind, this gummy features our advanced NANO technology for Rudolph-ready journeys that take flight in as little as 15 minutes.

