Calling all flavor cravers! This balanced hybrid packs a delicious fruity aroma and taste that delivers a proper mellow high leaving connoisseurs feeling perfectly lit.



KANHA Vapes deliver the perfect balance of delicious flavors that are always smooth and never overpowering. KANHA Vapes are precisely formulated with specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for a consistent, elevated experience and superior flavor in the highest quality hardware on the market.

read more